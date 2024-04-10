Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of RWT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 404,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

