FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.07

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.07 and last traded at $129.52, with a volume of 47313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.93.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

FirstCash Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in FirstCash by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

