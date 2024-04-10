Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently:

4/10/2024 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,173,287. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $483.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

