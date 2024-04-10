Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.02

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 133666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
