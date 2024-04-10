Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.02

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 133666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

