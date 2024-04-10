Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 304,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,379,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 164,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,562,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.80. 231,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,692. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.