Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.24 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 354.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

