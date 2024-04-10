Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

