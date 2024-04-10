B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

