Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,224 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $390.96 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

