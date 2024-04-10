Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,312 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

