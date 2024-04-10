332 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,043 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

