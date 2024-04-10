Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 5,953 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,863,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $290.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

