Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $48.46 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,870 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $48,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.42. 623,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,483. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.