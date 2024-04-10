Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,176 shares of company stock worth $24,562,081. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

