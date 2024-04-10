Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,790 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $23.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $778.09. The company had a trading volume of 84,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $848.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.