Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 41,445 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,445 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. 15,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,339. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

