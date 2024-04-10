Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 374,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,543. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

