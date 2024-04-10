Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 17,028 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $77,574,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. 212,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,476. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

