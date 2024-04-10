NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,439. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

