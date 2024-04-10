Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 111,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

