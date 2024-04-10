Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 212,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

