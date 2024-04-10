MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MV Oil Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
MVO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,838. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.80.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
