MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MVO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,838. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

