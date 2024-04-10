Kish Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Kish Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of KISB remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. Kish Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
