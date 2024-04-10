Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Community Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Community Bancorp
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.