Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

