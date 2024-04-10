Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,229 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8,428.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,723 shares of company stock worth $2,578,122 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.99. 132,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.