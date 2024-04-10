Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.70. 632,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $291.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,851,046. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

