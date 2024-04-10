Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.66% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 313,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.80. 6,461 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $204.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

