Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 278,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,119. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

