DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $313.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $255.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of -0.06.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of WD-40

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.