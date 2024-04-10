Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 24,734 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 761,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 534,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,957,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

