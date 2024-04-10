Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $231,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,499,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

