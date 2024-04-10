Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New $514,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after acquiring an additional 275,165 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.82. 48,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

