Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.