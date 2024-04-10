SmartFi Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $69.41 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

