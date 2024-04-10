Cardano Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion and approximately $542.96 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.14 or 0.05080962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00067772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,785,005,677 coins and its circulating supply is 35,606,407,545 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

