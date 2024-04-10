WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293,109 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.