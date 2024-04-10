Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,973,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $243.73. 77,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

