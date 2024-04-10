Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 9,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 144,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Specifically, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,485 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $66,737.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,830.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,485 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $66,737.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,830.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,907 shares of company stock worth $9,088,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 456,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 1,071.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 379,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,999,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

