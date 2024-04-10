Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.55 and last traded at $183.25. 2,390,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,920,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.39.

Boeing Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

