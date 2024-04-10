ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.43

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 2883268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $3,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 449,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $4,458,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.