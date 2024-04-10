Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.73

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 778983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.