Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 81890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at about $80,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acelyrin by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,106,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acelyrin by 20.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

