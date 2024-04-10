European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.85

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 15262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWCZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

European Wax Center Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $732.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

