Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.94

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 73029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.
Prudential Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2842 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
