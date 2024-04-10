Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.94

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 73029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Prudential Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2842 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prudential Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,065,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

