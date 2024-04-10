Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Celanese Trading Down 2.1 %

CE stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.83. 117,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $99.33 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

