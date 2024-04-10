Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.31

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.31 and last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 206473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

