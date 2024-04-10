AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.77

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 4903441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.35.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

