Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.91

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 40918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

