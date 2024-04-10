Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.48% of Axonics worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXNX. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Axonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Axonics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axonics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock remained flat at $67.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 146,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,463. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axonics

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.