Astrafer Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Astrafer has a market cap of $58.08 million and $450.83 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,808,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.36775349 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $111.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

